The East Clive Wastewater Treatment Plant is owned by Hastings District Council.

The busiest wastewater plant in Hawke’s Bay needs to replace 150 metres of its outfall pipe, and the council is expecting the work to cost around $10 million.

The East Clive Wastewater Treatment Plant is the main wastewater facility serving the Hastings district and features a 2.75km-long outfall pipe, which discharges treated wastewater into the sea in Hawke Bay.

The first 150m of that outfall pipe needs replacement due to corrosion.

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said the replacement cost for that 150m-long section was estimated around $10 million for council, but “we will have a more accurate cost once the contract has been awarded”.

The project will be put out for tender later this year or early 2025.