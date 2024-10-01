“NZTR Board and management have carefully considered the remedial work that was completed on the track,” he said.

“After assessing all aspects of the situation, management believe it will pose considerable financial and reputational risk to the industry in the event of another abandonment at the same venue.

“Given the limited timeframe to thoroughly test the track, the difficult decision was made to move the meeting to Te Rapa.

“NZTR understand the devastating impact this will have on the Hawke’s Bay Club and region and will work with the club over the coming weeks to provide support and identify a pathway forward.”

He said NZTR recognised the significance of the decision for Hawke’s Bay Racing but the transfer would give industry participants certainty that a day of such importance to the industry could move forward without any apprehension.

“NZTR is committed to the long-term sustainability and safety of our racing operations and intend to see racing return to the Hawke’s Bay,” he said.”

All but the first of the nine scheduled races on a $1 million-plus race day were cancelled on Saturday, despite it being what was otherwise a fine, spring day in Hastings.

As a result, the $400,000 Group 1 Arrowfield Stud Plate and 3-year-olds classic, the $175,000 Hawke’s Bay Guineas, were rescheduled to be run at Matamata on Wednesday.

Now the $550,000 Livamol Classic, in 2019 rated one of the top 100 Group 1 races in the world and once the richest race in New Zealand, will be run at Te Rapa, Hamilton, on October 12.

A 12-race jump-outs programme was moved forward to Monday as part of the assessment of the track required by NZTR, and was run apparently without problems or safety concerns from jockeys.

In his summary of the jump-outs, racing writer John Jenkins said several Hawke’s Bay Racing officials were present, as well as Balcombe.

“They made regular inspections of the track after each heat was run and the general consensus was the racing surface provided safe footing,” Jenkins wrote.

Senior jockeys Jonathan Riddell, Kate Hercock and Kavish Chowdhoory, and 2023-2024 champion apprentice Lilly Sutherland, were among the riders, saying the surface felt safe and the footing was “just on the worse side of good.”





The club’s Tuesday morning social media statement said that after much discussion with industry stakeholders, NZTR had made a decision to transfer Livamol Classic Raceday to Te Rapa.

“The good news,” the statement said, “is that Hawke’s Bay Racing are excited to announce the show will go on as planned by way of a phantom race day.”

It said the intention was that all entertainment, hospitality, music and fashion would continue as planned, but refunds would be available for guests who no longer wished to attend.

The slipping occurred just past the post first time around in Saturday’s opening event over 2100m.

Track staff had undertaken multiple steps to remedy a situation thought to have been at least partly the result of a light morning frost after 1-3mm of overnight rain.

It included treatment of the track as it dried out in the sunshine on the day, and more on Sunday, and improvement of irrigation. The running rail would have, as already planned, been moved in four metres if the classic was to run on the track.