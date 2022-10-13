Hawke's Bay whānau suggest compromise for awa name change at Clive

Kuia and senior member of Kohupātiki Marae Aki Paipper says the name Ngaruroro Moko-tū-ā-raro-ki-Rangatira was "usurped" from them. Photo / NZME

Kuia and senior member of Kohupātiki Marae Aki Paipper says the name Ngaruroro Moko-tū-ā-raro-ki-Rangatira was "usurped" from them. Photo / NZME

By Tom Kitchin of RNZ

Mana whenua in Clive (Waipūreku) in Hawke's Bay (Te-Matau-a-Māui) are taking bold steps to reclaim the name of a nearby river, which they say was "usurped" from them.

In the 1970s, after diversion due to flooding, the name of the Ngaruroro Moko-tū-ā-raro-ki-Rangatira River was changed to the Clive River.

Whānau from Kohupātiki Marae, which is near the banks of the river, are trying to get the name changed back with the New Zealand Geographic Board, despite a challenging process.

"Our original name was usurped," kuia and senior member of Kohupātiki Marae Aki Paipper told RNZ.

"Clive who comes from the British armies of India, never even stepped foot in New Zealand."

They asked the Geographic Board if the name could be changed back to Ngaruroro Moko-tū-ā-raro-ki-Rangatira but the geographic board declined, suggesting the whānau come up with a shortened alternative.

They were told the board was concerned about emergency handling.

It was beside the Ngaruroro River, and having a name that was too long and similar to the other river, where there is jetboating and rafting, could confuse emergency services.

So they had to go with a compromise. At a hui recently, mana whenua decided they would ask the board to change the name from Clive to the shortened version of Mokotūāraro.

"Why we want the name back is for our own spiritual reasons - Mokotūāraro came off the waka Tākitimu," Paipper said.

"He was one of the sons of the high priest, Ruawharo."

Despite some disappointment about not being allowed the full name, Paipper told RNZ being upset would not serve them.

"What we're looking to do is to comply so that we can move forward ... my thing is to take the name 'Clive' away. It does not belong on our river."

Green Party MP Elizabeth Kerekere attended the hui at the marae and in a statement said she was "proud to support the whānau to uphold the mana of their awa".

"We share their anger and disappointment at the way the Geographic Board has made them jump through hoops through this application process. Aki Paipper and Margie McGuire have led this work on behalf of the whānau for years now and although it is a compromise, we have high hopes that the application will succeed this time."

The New Zealand Geographic Board, managed by government agency Toitū Te Whenua (Land Information New Zealand), was approached for comment.