Hawke's Bay weather: the rain will end in time for the weekend

Grey skies and rain from a low pressure system off the coast mark the view of Awatoto from East Clive. Photo / Warren Buckland

Warm weekend weather without damp humidity is on its way for Hawke's Bay.

MetService communications meteorologist Lewis Ferris said it was likely to continue raining until at least the end of Wednesday for parts of Hawke's Bay, until eventually clearing up over the weekend.

"We then get a southerly wind flow, which looks like it'll bring a bit more wet weather to parts of Hawke's Bay later on Thursday. Once we get on to Friday it looks like a few isolated showers, but not an overly wet day."

He said the warm, wet weather was from a low-pressure system of a subtropical nature.

"All the heat and humidity helps to fuel this heavy rain that we're seeing in the country."

Two walkers enjoying a stroll in the warm rainy weather along the Clive River. Photo / Warren Buckland

While Napier will be a bit warmer on Thursday, daytime temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-20Cs all week.

He said overnight temperatures have been uncomfortable at 19C, 6C above average for this time of year.

"That will drop off a bit when we make it to Thursday and the weekend is looking a little bit more comfortable overnight.

"Getting through this hot, humid air mass through the first part of the week will be the tough part."

He said tropical cyclone Ruby, which recently made landfall in New Caledonia, will not be having anything more than a minimal effect on the weather in Hawke's Bay in the coming days.

"The tropical cyclone looks likely to stay away to the north east, so its direct impact will be very minimal for most of the country."