“With this level of wind, we are prepared for outages, because with the wind comes fallen trees and so on, and that can cause damage to our lines,” the spokeswoman said.

Under normal circumstances, Unison would have fewer staff on-call.

“But this week, with the weather as it is, we do have additional crews on standby.”

A MetService strong wind watch was in place across all of Hawke’s Bay from late this morning to 4am tomorrow, and an orange strong wind warning was in place for Tararua District from late this morning to 3am tomorrow.

The windy forecast led to the opening day of the Hawke’s Bay A&P Show being cancelled today. However, the popular show was scheduled to go ahead tomorrow.

Most flights between Hawke’s Bay and Wellington and Christchurch were also cancelled today. Flights to Auckland were unaffected.

Meanwhile, firefighters are continuing to battle ongoing scrub and forest fires near Pōrangahau, which started on Tuesday.

A total ban on all outdoor fires and fireworks is in place across the region, at least until Monday morning.

Emergency services were also called to a single-vehicle crash on Willowbank Avenue in Meeanee, just outside of Napier, about 1.40pm today.

The crash resulted in the road being blocked.

One patient was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition.

The wild weather follows high winds on Tuesday that caused havoc around the region, particularly in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has reminded people planning outdoor activities over the weekend that all campfires and bonfires are prohibited across Hawke’s Bay, with a total ban on all outdoor fires and fireworks until at least 8am on Monday.

MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said gusts of up to 120km/h were expected in exposed areas of the Tararua district today.

Shiviti said there was also a risk of “squally thunderstorms” and bursts of heavy rain during the afternoon and evening, especially over higher ground near the Tararua Range, though those were expected to clear overnight into Friday.

“Tomorrow should be a much nicer day,” he said.

“We’re expecting the rain to clear overnight … tomorrow will be characterised by clear skies and maybe some high cloud developing in the afternoon, but definitely a dry day.”

MetService meteorologist Silvia Martino said Hastings’ high temperature was from a combination of factors.

“What we have got is these strong west to northwest winds across much of the country, including Hawke’s Bay, and when we get that on the eastern side of the ranges, you get this warm, dry air coming down from the hills.

“That combined with nice clear skies, sunshine, and dry air coming in – you get those temperatures ramping up.”

Hastings’ 31.8C high was the equal-hottest temperature anywhere in the country today, tied with Kaikōura.