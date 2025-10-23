Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay weather: High winds, record temperature, power outages, cancellations and fires

&
Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Temperatures ramped up at the Hawke's Bay Showgrounds in Hastings today, after high winds cancelled the A&P Show's opening day. Photo / Doug Laing

Temperatures ramped up at the Hawke's Bay Showgrounds in Hastings today, after high winds cancelled the A&P Show's opening day. Photo / Doug Laing

Strong winds caused power outages and cancellations across Hawke’s Bay today as wild weather returned.

Temperatures also soared, with Hastings recording a high of 31.8C.

It marked Hastings’ hottest October day since MetService records began for the city more than 20 years ago.

A Unison spokeswoman said about 290 customers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save