Pōrangahau fires: Police urge travellers to avoid the area over Labour Weekend

The coastal settlement of Pōrangahau is still taking every caution due to vegetation fires in the area.

Eastern District Police are asking people not to travel to Pōrangahau this long weekend because of the enduring scrub fires and windy conditions in the coastal settlement.

A police spokesperson said some of the fires had not been fully contained.

A police spokesperson said while no evacuation orders are in place currently, those who reside in the area should “make arrangements and be ready to leave if they experience smoke or see fire.”

The Saleyard fire size was revised down on Thursday morning after aerial mapping to 139 hectares, with a small amount of fire spreading overnight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the fire is about 30% contained, with seven crews working hard to get it as contained before the afternoon winds.