Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Pōrangahau fires: Police urge travellers to avoid the area over Labour Weekend

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

The coastal settlement of Pōrangahau is still taking every caution due to vegetation fires in the area.

The coastal settlement of Pōrangahau is still taking every caution due to vegetation fires in the area.

Eastern District Police are asking people not to travel to Pōrangahau this long weekend because of the enduring scrub fires and windy conditions in the coastal settlement.

A police spokesperson said some of the fires had not been fully contained.

A police spokesperson said while no evacuation orders are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save