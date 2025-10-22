Hawke’s Bay A&P Show’s opening day cancelled due to high winds, still going ahead Friday

“The Hawke’s Bay A&P Show will be partially closed on Thursday due to strong wind warnings,” a Hawke’s Bay A&P Society announcement read.

“Public access and gate sales are closed for Thursday.

“Trade exhibits are cancelled for Thursday.

“Equestrian competitions will continue under a controlled environment until mid-morning. Competitors who feel their trucks are parked in an unsafe area, such as under trees, are encouraged to relocate to Gate 13.

“All Thursday afternoon functions have been postponed. We are working on rescheduling these and will provide updated details soon

“The Design, Make & Model competition will still go ahead as planned.

“All other competitions will cease from midday, and rescheduling information will be shared directly with competitors once confirmed.

“BWR Women in Business Lunch will still go ahead as planned as it is a controlled event and safety measures are in place.

“Safety remains our top priority - no event will proceed where conditions could compromise people, animals, or infrastructure.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and hold the right to make changes as necessary.

“Friday Show Day will continue as planned. We see no concerns at this point but we will continue to watch the weather and provide updates as possible.”

High winds forecast for Hawke’s Bay and Tararua

MetService meteorologist Silvia Martino said forecasters were closely monitoring conditions across the region on Thursday morning, with an orange strong-wind warning in place for Tararua District from 10am and a strong-wind watch for Hawke’s Bay from 11am.

“For now, Tararua is likely to see the stronger winds of the two, with gusts of about 120 kilometres an hour in exposed places.”

Martino said the system was moving through quickly, bringing relief by early Friday.

“On Monday, things may start to get a bit windy again, but looks pretty good for Saturday and Sunday, at least.”

Temperatures were expected to remain warm, with 29 degrees forecast in Hastings on Thursday, before easing to about 23 degrees over the weekend.

Martino warned that the combination of heat and strong winds created heightened fire risk, urging people to avoid activities that could spark fires.

“It’s definitely a day to watch out for that risk,” she said.

“Make sure there’s nothing that can contribute to that … avoid anything that could cause sparks … put it off to another day.”