Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay A&P Show’s opening day cancelled due to high winds, still going ahead Friday

&
Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Big crowds at the 2024 Hawke's Bay A&P Show. Photo / NZME

Big crowds at the 2024 Hawke's Bay A&P Show. Photo / NZME

The hotly-anticipated Hawke’s Bay A&P Show has cancelled its opening day due to high winds forecast.

Public access, gate sales, and trade exhibits have been cancelled for Thursday, although a handful of related competitions and functions will still go ahead.

The show is still scheduled to go ahead on Friday,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save