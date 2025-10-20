Advertisement
Strong winds batter Hawke’s Bay, nail salon cabin takes a dive in Dannevirke as wind warning comes into effect

Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

The Snazzy Nailz nail salon in Dannevirke was blown on its side by the high winds.

The Snazzy Nailz nail salon in Dannevirke was blown on its side by the high winds.

A truck has tipped on its side near Takapau, a cabin has been blown over and roofs and sheds have been badly damaged as wild winds hit Tararua and Hawke’s Bay.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said gales were wreaking havoc through southern areas of Hawke’s Bay on

