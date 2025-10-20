“There was no way I could even go out the door, and I thought it was dangerous for me to do that.”
Lower Norsewood resident Liz Jarman, who has lived in the area for seven years, said the wind was “horrific all night”, during which the fence between her property and the New Zealand Natural Clothing Shop had blown down.
“It is the worst I’ve experienced here.”
Central Hawke’s Bay
In Ashley Clinton in Central Hawke’s Bay, firefighters were battling a fire pit that had reignited in the wind.
The spokesman said two trucks and two tankers were called to the fire near Mill Rd at about 7.39am on Tuesday.
“It’s a big hole with a whole lot of farm stuff in it that is on fire.
Crawshaw said sporadic outages were likely to continue throughout the day as the wind continued.
A tree had fallen on to powerlines on Pōrangahau Rd and caused a power outage that Crawshaw said would last for some time, but she said Centralines crews were working hard to fix all unplanned outages on their network.
She encouraged people to report power outages in Central Hawke’s Bay to Centralines’ website.