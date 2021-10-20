Hawke's Bay weather forecast: Drizzle, wind and a Shield defence

A bit of cloud, a bit of drizzle and some wind is in store for Hawke's Bay's long weekend. Photo NZME

By Doug Laing

Memories of show days in Hastings shortened by increasing early-afternoon gusts won't be too far away going into Hawke's Bay's long weekend this week, even with the show cancelled because of the pandemic.

National weather agency Metservice forecasts light winds or breeze on most days through to the end of the unique four-day weekend on Labour Day, and include some drizzle and other light rain, as temperatures increase from Wednesday highs of about 15C to 23-24C on Sunday and Monday.

Metservice's rural forecast for Hawke's Bay is for mostly cloudy weather for tomorrow with isolated showers about the ranges and light winds.

Similar conditions with easterly breezes are in the outlook for Friday, followed by morning cloud on Saturday improving to fine weather and northeasterlies, followed by scattered rain and northerlies on Sunday with partly cloudy conditions on Monday with light winds.

The Covid-19 crisis hasn't put paid to everything, with the Hawke's Bay Show replaced by smaller versions of some events, leading to the highlight of the weekend, the NPC table-topping Hawke's Bay Magpies' defence of the Ranfurly Shield at McLean Park, Napier, on Saturday night.

Among events being held are:

Thursday-Friday: Equestrian events at Showgrounds Tomoana, Hastings.

Friday: Rugby League Hawke's Bay Ngati Kahungunu State of Origin, Wahine at 11am, Tane at 1pm, at Mitre 10 Sports Park, Hastings.

Friday-Monday: Hawke's Bay Mega Fun Carnival with Mahons Amusements (ticket sales on-line only, session Fri-Sat 10.30am-1.30pm, 2pm-5pm, 6.30pm-9.30pm; Sun-Mon 10.30am-1.30pm, 2pm-5pm.

Saturday: 7.05pm, Bunnings NPC Rugby and Ranfurly Shield, Hawke's Bay v Waikato, McLean Park, Napier.