Hawke's Bay weather a 'mixed-bag' in lead up to Christmas

The period of settled, fine weather comes to an end as Hawke's Bay heads into Christmas. Photo / Paul Taylor

This week will a bring a "mixed bag" of weather to Hawke's Bay with a cloud covered Christmas Day and it's even worse news for cricket fans.

While the country has experienced a "fairly settled" run of weather recently, that has unfortunately come to an end, said Metservice meteorologist Tom Adams.

Cloud will start increasing from Monday onwards with a few showers about the ranges.

The first band of rain will land on Tuesday, with the Black Caps preparing to take on Pakistan at McLean Park Napier in the third T20 of the series that night.

"It's not looking as wet as Thursday. It will probably be a cloudy day with the risk of some showers," Adams said.

The weather would briefly improve on Wednesday before turning southerly on Thursday.

However, Thursday will also see the warmest temperatures for the week before starting to cool, with Napier and Hastings expected to sit around 28C.

"It will feel a bit colder as we head into Christmas.

"There will be a few showers in that southerly."

Adams said temperatures on Christmas day would sit around 24C in Napier and Hastings.

"There is an improving trend when we actually get to Christmas."

While Christmas Day would be cloudy, he said most of the North Island would be spared from a trough coming through later in the weekend that would bring wet weather.

It would still be important for people heading out on to the roads next weekend to check for updates and look out for any severe weather warnings, he said.