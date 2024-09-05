The Magpies have this season beaten North Harbour 41-32, Southland 31-17, Northland 55-30, Canterbury 27-21 and Manawatū 38-26, while Tasman have beaten Manawatū 54-21, Canterbury 22-7, Counties Manukau 48-3 and Bay of Plenty 34-15.
Hawke’s Bay first five-eighths Lincoln McClutchie enters the match with a career total of 497 for the Magpies but only five points from the last two matches, in Christchurch and Palmerston North, while Tasman first five-eighths William Havili is the first to have passed 50 points in the competition this season.
After the toughness of a storm week with three matches in nine days, in which 27 players got starting roles and no one started all three, Makos coach Brock James gets close to what many might consider the top XV in possibly the competition’s most-stacked squad.
On the injured list are loose forward Devan Flanders, yet to play in the 2024 NPC, and fullback/first five Harry Godfrey, while hooker Tyrone Thompson is missing from the 23 announced on Thursday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the TAB said the Magpies have firmed from an opening price of $10 to win the NPC and on Wednesday were at $6.50 – “based predominantly on their on-field results, rather than any significant bets”.
The Hawke’s Bay Magpies team for the Bunnings Warehouse NPC and Ranfurly Shield match against Tasman Mako at McLean Park, Napier, on Saturday, starting at 7.05pm, is: Pouri Rakete-Stones, Jacob Devery, Joel Hintz; Isaia Walker-Leawere, Tom Parsons (captain); Frank Lochore, Sam Smith; Hugh Renton; Folau Fakatava, Lincoln McClutchie; Neria Fomai, Danny Toala, Nick Grigg, Freedom Vaha’akolo; Ben O’Donnell. Reserves: Kianu Kereru Symes, Hadlee Hay-Horton, Joe Apikotoa, Geoff Cridge, Cooper Flanders, Ereatara Erani, Kienan Higgins, Mat Protheroe.
The Hawke’s Bay Tui team for the Farah Palmer Cup women’s match against Waikato at Hamilton on Sunday, starting at 12.05pm, will be named on Friday.