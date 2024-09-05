Hawke's Bay will be hoping to keep the good times rolling at McLean Park against Tasman. Photo / Photosport

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies find themselves in the unlikely position of being top of the table but the outsider in what is set to be a blockbuster Ranfurly Shield defence.

The Magpies meet the Tasman Mako in Napier this weekend, in a clash of two unbeaten teams in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC this season.

On Thursday morning, before team lists were out for the clash at McLean Park, starting at 7.05pm on Saturday, the Magpies, the competition’s top try-scoring side, were being quoted at $2.25 to win, while Tasman, with the safest defence record, were warm favourites at $1.60.

Hawke’s Bay have won all five games with a four-try bonus point in each match, scoring 29 tries to date, but have also conceded 16. Tasman have scored 20 tries, but have conceded just six.

Historically, Tasman have won 10 of the unions’ 14 meetings in the NPC since the southern side entered the fray as a merger of Nelson Bays and Marlborough in 2006.