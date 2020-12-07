Hawke's Bay to host Business Events Industry Aotearoa conference in 2021

Hawke's Bay secured the rights to host the 2021 Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) conference at the Napier War Memorial Centre in October, 2021. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay has secured the rights to host the 2021 Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) conference.

The three-day event is due to be held at the Napier War Memorial and Conference Centre, with a gala event to be held at Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre.

The conference, managed by Napier Conferences & Events, is designed to celebrate all that is great about Hawke's Bay, says Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton.

The event will be held just over a year after a 2020 event in Hawke's Bay was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Saxton said he cannot wait to showcase Hawke's Bay to a "vitally important sector" at the BEIA Conference 2021.

"As New Zealand's food and wine country, Hawke's Bay's stylish venues deliver flawless business experiences, with event programmes transitioning seamlessly between daytime sessions and evening celebrations," he said.

"With the recent investment at Napier War Memorial Centre and the opening of Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre, Hawke's Bay has a strong offering for the business events market."

The announcement was made at the BEIA BE Reconnected event in Auckland, where Hawke's Bay Tourism unveiled a destination video to showcase the region's business events offering.

About 180 delegates are expected to attend the October 2021 event.

BEIA chief executive Lisa Hopkins said Hawke's Bay is a prime destination for the business events industry to meet next year.

"Apart from delivering valuable content and knowledge to all our members, the conference will also give attendees an excellent opportunity to experience the region and become advocates for it," she said.

Other experiences and activities will also take place across Hawke's Bay aligned with the conference.

"The hosting of this conference and its delegates is critical in our efforts to bring further business events to the region, Saxton said.

"Of course, no visit to Hawke's Bay is complete without exploring the region further and sampling our hospitality, in the form of our many stunning wine, food and cultural experiences and we have ensured the conference schedule has been designed to do just this."