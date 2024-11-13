Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay taekwondo star Peter Cullwick races up Te Mata Peak for charity

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read
Angela Ranson, Peter Cullwick, and Neil Wagstaff taking a break from training for the Peak Trail Blazer up Te Mata Peak this weekend. Photo / Jack Riddell

  • Peter Cullwick, 53, will join runners in the 12.8km Peak Trail Blazer up Te Mata Peak on Sunday to raise money for Havelock North Primary School.
  • Cullwick, born with Down syndrome, is a medal-winning taekwondo expert and Special Olympian.
  • He will be joined on the run with Neil Wagstaff, who calls him a “little legend”.

One of Hawke’s Bay’s special Olympians and taekwondo experts will be joining runners taking on the 12.8km Peak Trail Blazer up Te Mata Peak this Sunday to help raise money for Havelock North Primary School.

Peter Cullwick, 53, who was born with Down syndrome has never let it slow him down, regularly competing and winning medals at international taekwondo championships as well as representing New Zealand in the Special Olympic Winter World Games in Japan in 2005.

His next challenge will be tackling the gruelling 12.8km up Te Mata Peak, a goal that he is looking forward to.

“I wanted to do it for my family,” said Peter when asked why he was taking on the challenge for the third time.

“I like training with Angela, she’s really good. Heavy weights, train harder, into it.”

Angela Ranson has been helping him train in the past five weeks and loves his enthusiasm.

“He’s just so dedicated to running. A total joy to work with,” said Angela.

Running with him this weekend is Neil Wagstaff, who has known Peter for nearly 10 years and calls him a “little legend”.

“He’s an inspiration to everyone around him. It’s tough to not want to do things when you’re around him,” said

He’s always doing some pretty special things.

Peter, being a true athlete, said he was looking forward to “pushing it even harder” when he finishes the race this Sunday, followed by a “big stretch”.

Registration for the Peak Trail Blazer is open until 6pm on Thursday, November 14. More information can be found at peaktrailblazer.co.nz

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region, along with pieces on art, music, and culture.

Save

