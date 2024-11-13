Angela Ranson, Peter Cullwick, and Neil Wagstaff taking a break from training for the Peak Trail Blazer up Te Mata Peak this weekend. Photo / Jack Riddell

Peter Cullwick, 53, will join runners in the 12.8km Peak Trail Blazer up Te Mata Peak on Sunday to raise money for Havelock North Primary School.

Cullwick, born with Down syndrome, is a medal-winning taekwondo expert and Special Olympian.

He will be joined on the run with Neil Wagstaff, who calls him a “little legend”.

Peter Cullwick, 53, who was born with Down syndrome has never let it slow him down, regularly competing and winning medals at international taekwondo championships as well as representing New Zealand in the Special Olympic Winter World Games in Japan in 2005.

His next challenge will be tackling the gruelling 12.8km up Te Mata Peak, a goal that he is looking forward to.

“I wanted to do it for my family,” said Peter when asked why he was taking on the challenge for the third time.