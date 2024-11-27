“Also it is best to wait two or three days after heavy rain before getting in the water even at places with good water quality as it can flush debris and pollution from town and rural land into waterways.”

The council tests water quality every week from November until March at 37 beaches, rivers, and estuaries – from Mahia to Pōrangahau.

It tests for faecal indicator bacteria (E. coli in freshwaters, enterococci in saltwater and both indicators in estuarine environments).

“We assess the likelihood of health-threatening viral or bacterial contamination from cattle, human, bird, and sheep faeces. We take water samples which are processed in a laboratory,“ the spokesperson said.

“We also test for toxins released by certain types of algae which can cause health problems for humans and animals.”

They are particularly risky for dogs who are attracted by the smell.

“We make visual inspections for algal blooms at high-risk sites and rely on the public to tell us of other locations.”

The black algae (toxic algae) found in rivers, like bacteria, forms mats that can release toxins into the water. Dogs are also attracted to the drying mats of algae on riverbanks.

The blue-green or green-coloured algal blooms or cyanobacteria found in lakes can make the water look like green spilled paint or petrol. A red-coloured bloom which can appear in lakes is a non-toxic algae called ceratium.

“Swimmers should make sure they use public toilets when swimming and consider other users and all the macroinvertebrates, plants, fish, and habitats that make up these ecosystems.

“It’s important to always take everything you brought away with you, and dispose of rubbish properly.”

The council spokesperson said that while the Tūtaekurī River was a good water quality site; like many rivers over the past few wet summer seasons, it has had some high E.coli readings which usually coincide with rain events.

Every summer, the regional council launches a campaign around water quality encouraging the community to check the water quality at their favourite swimming spot before they head out.

“We encourage everyone to check which spots are rated as ‘suitable swimming’ and make the best choice on where to take a dip.”

Early next year it will be releasing a state of the environment report on recreational water quality in Hawke’s Bay. That will provide the most up-to-date information on the condition of the popular swimming sites in recent years (2019-2024).

The report will also include a review of long-term trends (some sites having as much as 24 years of data now). This will cover the best and worst performing sites and include recommendations for further investigations and signage if needed.

