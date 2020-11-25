Hawke's Bay students push themselves at Outward Bound course in Marlborough

Outward Bound Kaweka course celebration event, support business Moore Markham's Hamish Pringle and Hastings Girls High School student Caeli O'Brien. Photo / Supplied

A group of Hawke's Bay students have returned from a life-changing experience at this year's Outward Bound challenge.

The programme is designed to push teenagers mentally and physically, challenging them in a range of outdoor activities.

Hastings Girls' High School student Caeli O'Brien joined 13 other local students in Anakiwa, Marlborough for the 21-day course.

O'Brien said the challenge, which has been running in New Zealand since 1962, constantly took the group out of their comfort zones.

"The best part was being pushed into situations that really challenged our team dynamic and forced us to work together," she said.

More than 65,000 Kiwis have attended the Outward Bound courses.

A celebration event was held recently to acknowledge the Hawke's Bay students who braved this year's Kaweka course.

O'Brien said she enjoyed pushing herself past her preconceived limits and participated in activities that she would never have experienced, including sailing and coasteering.

However, O'Brien said she struggled with always being around people.

"The hardest part personally was being constantly surrounded by others, so the solo experience gave a well-needed break from our very busy schedule," she said.

Outward Bound school director Simon Graney said most of the students find the adventure a transformative experience.

"During their time at Outward Bound they learn to build courage and resilience and experience success as a member of a team, identify their own values, develop an appreciation for the natural environment and experience being of service," he said.

Information about what the students will get up to in the South Island was kept to a minimum, with knowledge only of bush expeditions, water challenges, sea voyages and height activities.

O'Brien said the adventure has changed her mindset for the better.

"Outward Bound has helped with my future plans, and I think that's mostly because the course helped me to become so much more confident in myself and understand my own values and beliefs," she said.

The Kaweka course is supported by 14 businesses, trusts and charities around Hawke's Bay.