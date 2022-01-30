Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay students get Covid tests before returning to school

2 minutes to read
A Lindisfarne College student tested positive for Covid. Photo / Warren Buckland

By Sahiban Hyde

Students from two Hawke's Bay secondary schools who attended Hamilton's Soundsplash Festival can go back to school only if they test negative for Covid-19.

Lindisfarne College and Havelock North High School have received advice from

