State Highway 51 along Marine Parade in Napier is closed after a driver fleeing police crashed into another vehicle and a barrier on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said they had signalled for a vehicle to stop due to the manner of driving in Maraenui about 9.45am.

“The vehicle failed to stop and fled, however got stuck in traffic on Marine Parade a short time later.

“The vehicle has struck a barrier and another vehicle, before the occupants have abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

“There were no injuries. Three people have been arrested. The road is currently closed while Police work to clear the scene – we’re asking motorists to please avoid the area if possible. Diversions are in place.”