Hawke's Bay set for a week of very settled weather

Twins Etta and Lachlan Cooper, 6, enjoying the fine Autumn weather, Clive. Photo / Ian Cooper

The main towns around Hawke's Bay can expect a dry and mainly fine week, bar the odd cloud.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said the populated areas along the coast are going to see mainly fine days or partly cloudy days throughout the whole week.

"On Monday there might be some isolated showers around and then we might see some rain above the ranges on Tuesday, pushing in from the rest," she said.

On Tuesday, the winds will be slighter stronger across the region.

"We have a front pushing up onto the North Island from the southwest and that's why we're getting rain around the ranges but the winds from the west will be quite gusty," Parkes said.

Apart from wind, the meteorologist added the weather will be settled.

Napier experienced Saturday's second highest temperatures nationwide, with highs of 22.9C – beaten only by Kaikōura Airport which saw highs of 23C.

Hastings' highest Saturday temperature was 22.4C.

Temperatures will remain steady in Napier and Hastings this week, with highs of 20C on Monday in both districts.

Lows of 9C are expected on Monday and Tuesday in Hastings, while Napier will experience lows of 11C and 10C respectively.

Temperatures will drop to as low as 8C in Wairoa from Tuesday through to Friday, while Waipukurau is due to experience lows of 7C on Friday.

With partial clouds in Napier and Hastings in the early stages of the week, Thursday will see the clouds clear with fine spells expected with highs of 20C and 19C respective.