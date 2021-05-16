Hawke's Bay schoolchildren get creative with masks for competition

Some of the school masks sent in to a mask-making competition. PHOTO: WARREN BUCKLAND

Some of the school masks sent in to Laurel Judd of Napier which will be in an exhibition at the Hastings Community Arts Centre opening soon.

by Brenda Vowden

Primary and intermediate school children in Hawke's Bay have been getting very familiar with masks lately — and this time it's nothing to do with Covid.

A creative mask-making competition has been under way for the past few weeks, with 220 of the highly decorated creations delivered to organiser Laurel Judd's home for judging last Friday. The masks will be on display at an exhibition opening in Hastings next Monday.

"They were going to be part of the National Creative Fibre Festival but it was cancelled so I decided to run with the mask competition."

Laurel says she has had some "fantastic helpers" including world-renowned artist, award-winner and many-time finalist at the World of Wearable Art Awards, Keryn Whitney. Keryn judged the competition, which was divided into three categories — Years 3/4, 5/6 and 7-9. Each category had a highly commended, runner-up and winner award. Fifteen schools took part, including homeschoolers.

"It was incredibly hard. The standard of the entries was incredibly high. It was pleasing to see the development of the skill level of the kids from the year groups. We have some very talented kids and dedicated kids in Hawke's Bay," Keryn says.

The competition had an open theme and each mask had to be made mainly of recycled materials and also include fibres such as wool, cotton, alpaca, silk, flax, man-made fibres in the form of yarn, thread, felt, fabric or in its natural state.

"There was paper coiling, paint, glitter, flax weaving, leaves, crocheted cords — it was amazing. The kids got such a buzz out of it," Laurel says.

Each mask was either a full-face or a half-face and was mounted on a piece of white card so they could be hung at the Hastings Community Arts Centre, Russell St in Hastings before the exhibition opens on Monday, May 24, and runs until midday Saturday, June 5. Laurel wishes to thanks sponsors The School Shop, Dougan Larkworthy Architecture, Gardiner Knobloch Accountants and Architecture DHT.