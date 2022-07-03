Hawke's Bay rugby: Top seeds make it past quarters

MAC's Damarus Hokianga takes out Havelock North's Alex Phillip during his side's 7-45 loss to the home team at Anderson Park. Photo Paul Taylor

All the higher seeds progressed to the Ray White Maddison Trophy semi-finals yesterday afternoon , with the home team securing a comfortable victory in each game.

Havelock North against MAC appeared to be the closest match-up ahead of time but the hosts were dominant in a 45-7 win at Anderson Park.

The Villagers played a high-tempo game and gave the ball plenty of air, working it around their MAC opponents.

Their approach paid dividends quickly, with a big break for number eight Cooper Flanders, who pinned his ears back to run in a long-range try after five minutes of play.

Infringements at the breakdown from Havelock gave MAC the chance to take back some momentum but handling errors and messy set pieces let them down.

Havelock North got their second try in the 18th minute when left winger Alex Philip was sprung free to score in the corner.

Another sideline-to-sideline move got right-winger Trinity Neera over to make it 21-0 six minutes later.

They had four tries before halftime when a loose pass from the base of a ruck in MAC's own territory was seized on by Flanders for his second.

At 28-0 down and chasing the game, MAC had to chance their arm in the second half and another loose pass gifted Philip his second try in the 47th minute.

They finally got on the board in the 53rd minute.

After a quick tap penalty, winger Meni Manase made a good step through the defensive line and stretched out for what was MAC's only try.

Havelock North responded with the try of the day – a no-look reverse pass from halfback Isaac Bracewell sparked a move that ended in Flanders' hat-trick try.

From left, Jesse Paewai (Havelock North) and John Ika (MAC) get their Heads together while Alex Phillip (Havelock North) goes low. Photo/Paul Taylor

Trinity Neera hit the post with the conversion for his first miss of the day having nailed kicks from either sideline, one looking directly into the sun.

Substitute Wiremu Erkell scored the seventh and final try in the 74th minute.

The closest game of the round saw Taradale triumph 48-21 over Hastings at Tareha Rec Reserve.

They led 19-14 at halftime before scoring four tries in a 20-minute period to put the game out of reach.

The Maroons will play Napier Old Boys Marist in a semifinal next weekend after the Green Machine's 69-28 win over Clive at Tremain Field.

Clive matched their hosts try for try over the first 18 minutes before Marist cut loose.

Newly capped Magpie Paoraian Manuel-Harman scored a hattrick from fullback in the second half.

Napier Tech will play Havelock North in the other semifinal, having defeated Aotea 57-10 at Whitmore Park.

It was a successful day for the club, with the joint Taradale/Tech side beating Hastings 38-7 to win the women's division final earlier at the same venue.