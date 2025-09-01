Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay rugby: Magpies and Tui seek to pack out McLean Park despite weekend losses

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Tom Parsons (pictured here on the surge in 2019) is set to play his 100th match for Hawke's Bay this Saturday. Photo / Photosport

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies face a crucial week in the NPC season ahead of Saturday’s home match against defending champions Wellington, after slipping to sixth place following a 27-22 loss to Northland.

Playing in Whangārei on Saturday, the Magpies’ second successive loss gave them a 3-2 record at the halfway

