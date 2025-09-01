In Whangārei, the Magpies conceded the first points, a penalty, and bounced back with tries to centre Nick Grigg and flanker Miracle Fai’ilagi to lead 12-6 just before halftime.

A conversion from Northland’s first try put the home side ahead 13-12 at the break, and another stretched the Taniwha’s lead to eight points just seven minutes into the second half.

A try to fullback Zarn Sullivan and a conversion and a penalty goal from first five-eighths Harry Godfrey put Hawke’s Bay back into the lead at 22-20 entering the final quarter.

When Northland’s Sam Caird, off the subs’ bench, scored in the 70th minute, with first five-eighths Rivez Reihana completing the conversion of all three Taniwha tries, it was the beginning of the end for a Magpies side facing a tough last 10 minutes against a home-side forward pack that dominated the match.

In the women’s Farah Palmer Cup Premiership, the young Hawke’s Bay Tui, beaten 72-0 by Canterbury and 73-5 by Manawatū in the previous fortnight, showed some improvement but were still beaten 65-14 by Counties-Manukau in Pukekohe.

They scored two converted tries in the last seven minutes of the first half, after being down 22-0, and were competitively placed at the break, down 27-14.

The first try went to wing Maleta Pailate, crashing through the tackles from about 10m out and then 17-year-old halfback Briar Hales chose the gap as the ball came clear from a scrum going backwards about 35m out, evaded the defence and scored just to the left of the posts.

The Hawke’s Bay men’s development side, with three tries to Magpies player Le Roux Malan, beat Wellington Samoan Rugby 98-14 in Palmerston North, and the Hawke’s Bay Under-19 men’s side beat the Hurricanes Heartland U20 XV 50-12 in Napier.

In Christchurch, Napier Boys’ High School finished fourth in the National Invitation Under-15 schools tournament, after being beaten 40-10 by Hamilton Boys’ High School in a playoff on Friday.

Napier’s unbeaten run and hopes of winning the competition ended with a 22-5 semifinal loss to Christchurch Boys’ High School, who were then beaten 24-7 as Tauranga Boys’ College won the title for a second year in a row.

In an eight–team U15 schools competition in Hastings, Rathkeale College beat host school Lindisfarne College 27-24 in the final on Saturday.

Doug Laing has been a reporter for 52 years, more than 40 of them in Hawke’s Bay, at the Central Hawke’s Bay Press, the Napier Daily Telegraph and Hawke’s Bay Today. He has covered most aspects of general news and sport.