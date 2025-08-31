Advertisement
NPC: Northland Taniwha triumph over Hawke’s Bay Magpies in dramatic 27-22 comeback victory

By Imran Ali
Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Northland's Corey Evans (right) got on the scoresheet against Hawke's Bay in their NPC clash on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

A rejuvenated Northland Taniwha side took the arm-wrestle back from a traditionally dominant side in their latest clash of the Bunnings NPC competition.

The home side’s 27-22 win over a stunned Hawke’s Bay at Whangārei’s Semenoff Stadium on Saturday was a performance for the ages.

Northland’s upward trajectory this season

