Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hawke’s Bay farmers win dream wedding at Magpies match after 14-year engagement

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Heath Kingston and Te Ana Anderson are set to "say I do on the 22" at McLean Park during halftime at a Magpies game.

Heath Kingston and Te Ana Anderson are set to "say I do on the 22" at McLean Park during halftime at a Magpies game.

After 14 years of being engaged to wed, one lucky Hawke’s Bay couple has won the chance to have their special day in one of the most Hawke’s Bay ways possible.

Heath Kingston and Te Ana Anderson are farmers near Hastings and are huge Hawke’s Bay Magpie fans.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save