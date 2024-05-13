Hawke’s Bay Regional Council deputy chair Will Foley said he felt “caught out” by the variability of the rates changes being much greater than he expected. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council deputy chair Will Foley said he felt “caught out” by the variability of the rates changes being much greater than he expected. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hawke’s Bay Regional Councillor feels “caught out” by proposed rates increases that will see 55 properties in the region face hikes greater than 500 per cent.

Provisional Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) data shows 2488 properties will see their rates more than double from 2023/2024 compared to 2024/2025 under potential changes in the Three-Year Plan.

Regional council rates are proposed to increase on average by 19.6 per cent in 2024, and 568 properties will have their rates more than halved under the proposed changes.

Data shows that 157 other properties are no longer rateable.

A Hawke’s Bay Regional Council spokesman said there was a greater spread than normal for proposed rate changes this year due to a recent rates review which resulted in a change in rate calculations.

One of the most significant changes to how rates were calculated was the Regional Council switching to using capital value (CV) instead of land value (LV) to calculate each property’s proportion of rates.

Homeowners, horticultural ratepayers or others with highly developed land “lose” and farmers or people with a lot of minimally developed land “win” under the new system, as CV accounts for the value of any buildings or infrastructure on the land, unlike LV.

The change was adopted in February, despite opposition from 90 per cent of submitters.

The Regional Council spokesman said rates had not been reviewed in their entirety for about 20 years.

Most properties facing 500 per cent increases have an average proposed rate of under $600 and 40 per cent will have an average total rates bill of $230.

“Whilst the scale of change between years is a consideration, so is fairness and equity of who pays for what,” the Regional Council spokesman said.

“Rates vary according to the distribution of services and how the rates are apportioned. For example, if you benefit from flood control scheme or are within an area covered by passenger transport.”

He said the outliers with very high percentage changes were generally properties with very high capital values, such as rateable units on the utilities.

“Most of these have network infrastructure either underground, overhead or along an existing structure (like bridges) and these are generally not on land they own.”

“This means that most rating units on utilities have a capital value but no land value.

The Regional Council had proposed a new rates remission policy to deal with outliers like councils and utilities.

“Council anticipated that there might be some outliers as a result of both revenue and financing policy and the LTP changes and have remissions policies in place.”

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council deputy chair Will Foley said he felt “caught out” because the variability of the rates changes were much greater than he expected.

Foley said people at LTP drop-in sessions he attended in Central Hawke’s Bay had been " very upset and angry” about proposed rate rises.

He believes the impact of rate increases and the cost of living crisis had left no one in a position to talk about the rest of the content of the proposed long-term plan.

“We need to look long and hard at our cost structures and what we can do to help our ratepayers. It’s not just rates [increasing], it’s insurance, it’s food, it’s fuel, it’s mortgage rates,” Foley said.

“As Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, we need to be doing everything we can to ensure that we are efficient and effective and cutting costs where we can to get through this period.”

Consultation on the Three Year Plan will remain open until 8pm on Wednesday.

The regional council plans to adopt the Three Year Plan on June 26 after public consultation, hearings and deliberation.

