Kiato Buxton, back left, Liam McEntee, Phoebe Nettle, front left, and Kate Hurley are looking forward to making a splash in the new pool. Photo / Paul Taylor

The doors of the first high-performance aquatic facility in the region are open.

Dignitaries are set to officially open the Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre at Mitre 10 Park on Thursday, and some eager swimmers are already eyeing up the water.

The facility boasts a world-class 10-lane, 51.5m main pool (a moveable bulkhead can turn it into either a 50m pool or two 25m pools).

There's also a 25m by 15m training pool, permanent seating for 840 people (or up to 1662 when including temporary seating) and a hydrotherapy centre for rehabilitation and sports performance analysis.

The project was led by Sir Graeme Avery and Bruce Mactaggart of the Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust, and bolstered by $32 million from the Government's shovel-ready projects fund.

Mactaggart, deputy chair of the Trust, said it was a rarity to see something of its size finish on-time and under budget, which was a tribute to design and construction company Apollo.

"From the day they first walked onto the site to the day we opened was under 19 months. That is mindboggling.

He said that because the project was under budget, they were able to include substantial additions to the original scope like the hydrotherapy pools, offices and media rooms for events, and remain under budget.

Mactaggart said he has been told it is the first 50 metre pool that has been built in New Zealand for more than 10 years and it was the largest aquatic facility of its kind in New Zealand.

He said Avery's vision was to put community and high performance together.

"An asset can be both, and a lot of people don't think about it that way. It can be both high performance and work for those athletes that need the highest level, but simultaneously it can be the community's."

Bruce Mactaggart, Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust Deputy Chair, at the ten-lane, 50 metre pool in the new Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said a major part of the design philosophy of the facility was accessibility.

"One of the other things we are really personally proud of is, in terms of folk with disabilities, we haven't just complied, we've gone for gold standard."

There is an accessibility ramp on the 25 metre pool, a specialised lift for independent access in and out of the 50 metre pool for those with restricted mobility, accessible changing rooms and hoists in the hydrotherapy room as part of consultation and workshops with the community around accessibility.

He said the pools were of a world championship standard, which is the level above Olympic standard.

"There is not a swimming event on earth we cannot host here."

He said they were very confident about the future in terms of the potential for major events to be held at the facility and potential economic benefits for the region.

Athletes from at least four local swim teams will get the chance to enjoy the new facilities.

Liam McEntee, from the Heretaunga Sundevils, said the facility was massive compared to the facilities he normally trained in.

"The pool is twice as big and the building in general is just massive."

Phoebe Nettle, from the Trojans Swim Club, was pleased to have the opportunity to use the facilities for her training.

"To be honest, I think any time I get to train here will be a real privilege in this pool."

Kate Hurley, from the Napier Aquahawks Swim Club, said the facility meant it could allow national competitions to be held in Hawke's Bay.

Kiato Buxton, from the Greendale Swim Club, said that would mean less travel for big events and hopefully less stress on all of their parents.