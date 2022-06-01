Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay refs whistle up new deal - but where are the new refs ?

4 minutes to read
National refereeing panel member Nick Hogan (left) and Sheldon Eden-Whaitiri, a referee of 200 premier club games, sporting the new gear for referees in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Doug Laing

By Doug Laing

The Hawke's Bay Rugby Referees Association has unveiled its latest kit, in the hope that after scraping through yet another weekend with barely enough members to control the games it will soon turn the tide

