Industrial strike action by allied health workers at the DHB will not be going ahead. Photo / Warren Buckland

Industrial strike action by allied health workers at the DHB will not be going ahead. Photo / Warren Buckland

Public Service Association (PSA) union members and allied health workers at the Hawke's Bay DHB are furious about their "right to strike being withdrawn", says Hawke's Bay PSA organiser Kevin McGorry.

The strikes were meant to happen across New Zealand on March 4 for 24 hours, but did not go ahead after the Employment Court released its interim decision upholding the DHBs' injunction against the strike action.

"Members are really angry their right of strike has been withdrawn. They are feeling overworked and undervalued," McGorry said.

The association sought resolution on low wages and wage progression, equal treatment to other health professionals, and action on pay equity, safe staffing/recruitment and retention.

"These negotiations have been ongoing for 16 months now."

The Employment Court based its decision on a number of factors, with the principal consideration relating to business continuity.

"Although the parties have entered into arrangements which would ensure certain life-preserving services would continue during the strikes, as is required under the Act, those arrangements only go so far," the decision stated.

"The circumstances of the present pandemic mean that health services which are already very stretched would face even further pressure, which would likely impact not only on other DHB employees where there are already high rates of absenteeism, but also on many hospital patients where the rates of admission are increasing dramatically each day due to the Omicron outbreak.

"The public interest in having access to health services which are as effective as possible in the current environment is a significant factor which points to the granting of relief."

The decision stated the strikes should be restrained not only for the above reasons but also because the parties are scheduled to attend facilitation with the Employment Relations Authority starting on Monday.

McGorry said the members were "hopeful" the facilitated bargaining would give them the results they were after in terms of pay claims.

"I have been working very closely with the lab delegate and he asked to be excused from the strike because he just wanted a day off. He's been working long days and he was exhausted, and now he won't get the day off.

"Our members are tired," and need to feel like they are an appreciated part of the workforce, he said.

If required, the timing of any future industrial action needed to be discussed, given the Covid situation, McGorry said.

National PSA organiser Will Matthews said they expected the DHBs to do the right thing and come to the table with a decent offer.

"Our members will not forget they have a right to fair pay and equal treatment and are resolute in their goal of reaching a fair deal."