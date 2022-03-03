Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay PSA union members furious as strike injunction upheld

3 minutes to read
Industrial strike action by allied health workers at the DHB will not be going ahead. Photo / Warren Buckland

By Sahiban Hyde

Public Service Association (PSA) union members and allied health workers at the Hawke's Bay DHB are furious about their "right to strike being withdrawn", says Hawke's Bay PSA organiser Kevin McGorry.

The strikes were meant

