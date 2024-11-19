Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay: Police investigate staff member’s conduct at Flaxmere’s Te Whai Hiringa primary school

The Police Child Protection Team is investigating a Hawke’s Bay primary school after concerns were raised about the conduct of a staff member.

Te Whai Hiringa - formerly Peterhead School - is based in Flaxmere, Hastings with 523 students aged Year 1 - 8 and more than 50 staff members.

Hawke’s Bay Today was sent a letter written by Detective Senior Sergeant John McCarthy - co-ordinator of child protection for the Eastern District - to parents and guardians of the school.

The letter, dated November 13, states the Police Child Protection Team is actively investigating the matter, which potentially involves multiple pupils.

“They are working with the affected students and their families providing support.”

The letter also says “there are likely rumours about the persons involved and nature of the concerns”.

“I do ask however that parents check in on their children and establish whether they have any concerns about the behaviour or actions of a staff member.”

Te Whai Hiringa principal, Tineka Tuala Fata, said the school couldn’t comment on the investigation specifically. “Our highest priority is always our students and supporting their education and wellbeing,” she said.

Ministry of Education deputy secretary Te Tai Whenua (Central), Jocelyn Mikaere Hautū, confirmed they were aware of the matter and the investigation.

“Our Traumatic Incident Team is supporting the school and will be available for as long as needed.”



