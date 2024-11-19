Anticipation as the Hikoi arrives at parliament, Struggles for Kiwi job seekers and 61% drop in ram raids.

The Police Child Protection Team is investigating a Hawke’s Bay primary school after concerns were raised about the conduct of a staff member.

Te Whai Hiringa - formerly Peterhead School - is based in Flaxmere, Hastings with 523 students aged Year 1 - 8 and more than 50 staff members.

Hawke’s Bay Today was sent a letter written by Detective Senior Sergeant John McCarthy - co-ordinator of child protection for the Eastern District - to parents and guardians of the school.

The letter, dated November 13, states the Police Child Protection Team is actively investigating the matter, which potentially involves multiple pupils.

“They are working with the affected students and their families providing support.”