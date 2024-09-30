Work began in January and is expected to be completed by the end of this year at a cost of about $7m, which includes replacing a culvert. The road remains open to one lane around the site with temporary lights.

“We did consider relocating the road further away from the river in the first instance,” an HDC spokeswoman said, in terms of another solution.

“However, on further investigation, we found that it would have intruded on a cultural site of significance [Ngutuaha Pā].

“Various alternatives such as a land bridge [over the slip] were also considered. The current repair methodology is considered the most resilient option.”

The dropout slip pictured in May. Photo / Paul Taylor

The council spokeswoman said there was no cost estimate for moving the road away from the river and slip, but claimed it would likely have been “more expensive” and would have been slower for motorists.

Mana Ahuriri Trust general manager Parris Greening said Ngutuaha Pā held cultural importance for a number of hapū including Ngāti Hinepare, Ngāti Māhu and Ngāi Tawhao.

“Because the site has been relatively unknown to the general public, it has become a priority to preserve its integrity, especially as modern developments and natural disasters threaten its structure.

“The proximity of Ngutuaha Pā to a damaged road due to Cyclone Gabrielle has prompted efforts to ensure the pā is protected during the repair works, including cultural assessments, archaeological oversight and hapū involvement in all phases of the work.”

Ngutuaha Pā is mentioned in 19th-century Māori Land Court hearings, indicating its longstanding role.

The slip site includes the main slip and a smaller slip right next to it (pictured). Photo / NZME

“It is an ancient pā site located near the Tūtaekurī Awa, which has been an essential resource for the local hapū from the beginning of their occupation in the area,” Greening said.

“The site is historically tied to significant ancestral figures, such as Muaupoko, Apreahama, Nopera and others who used the land for various activities, including bush felling and habitation.”

There are “other significant” archaeological sites nearby such as an urupa (cemetery) and wāhi tapu sites, HDC confirmed.

Farmland next to the major slip on Dartmoor Rd is hilly, as opposed to flat land, which likely would have added challenges for diverting the road.

The Dartmoor Rd slip repair is one of a long list of road repairs following Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023, which caused an estimated $1.1 billion of damage to local roads and bridges in Hawke’s Bay.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi provides large subsidies for Hawke’s Bay councils to help with cyclone road repairs, meaning Hastings ratepayers pay a cut for projects such as the Dartmoor Rd slip repair but not the full bill.

Dartmoor Rd services the Dartmoor community including a sizeable farming community.

The Dartmoor Rd slip includes the main slip and a smaller slip right next to it. The site is located between Apley Rd and Dartmoor bridge.

