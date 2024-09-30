Work on the slip repair on Dartmoor Rd alongside the Tutaekuri River. Photo / NZME
Moving a rural Hawke’s Bay road away from a cyclone-related slip could not go ahead due to intrusion on an ancient pā site, with the council instead approving another solution at a cost of $7 million.
A trust representing a collection of hapū around the wider Napier area says, despite being relatively unknown, Ngutuaha Pā has ties to “significant ancestral figures” and deserves to be preserved as a cultural site.
A major slip repair is currently being completed on Dartmoor Rd right next to the Tūtaekurī River, about 25 minutes’ drive inland from Napier.
Hastings District Council (HDC) owns the road and is working with contractors and iwi to complete the project.
Work to repair that slip is complex and has included diverting part of the river, and building a makeshift stopbank, so workers can safely work on the site.
Work began in January and is expected to be completed by the end of this year at a cost of about $7m, which includes replacing a culvert. The road remains open to one lane around the site with temporary lights.
“We did consider relocating the road further away from the river in the first instance,” an HDC spokeswoman said, in terms of another solution.
“However, on further investigation, we found that it would have intruded on a cultural site of significance [Ngutuaha Pā].
“Various alternatives such as a land bridge [over the slip] were also considered. The current repair methodology is considered the most resilient option.”
The council spokeswoman said there was no cost estimate for moving the road away from the river and slip, but claimed it would likely have been “more expensive” and would have been slower for motorists.
Mana Ahuriri Trust general manager Parris Greening said Ngutuaha Pā held cultural importance for a number of hapū including Ngāti Hinepare, Ngāti Māhu and Ngāi Tawhao.
“Because the site has been relatively unknown to the general public, it has become a priority to preserve its integrity, especially as modern developments and natural disasters threaten its structure.
“The proximity of Ngutuaha Pā to a damaged road due to Cyclone Gabrielle has prompted efforts to ensure the pā is protected during the repair works, including cultural assessments, archaeological oversight and hapū involvement in all phases of the work.”
Ngutuaha Pā is mentioned in 19th-century Māori Land Court hearings, indicating its longstanding role.
“It is an ancient pā site located near the Tūtaekurī Awa, which has been an essential resource for the local hapū from the beginning of their occupation in the area,” Greening said.
“The site is historically tied to significant ancestral figures, such as Muaupoko, Apreahama, Nopera and others who used the land for various activities, including bush felling and habitation.”
There are “other significant” archaeological sites nearby such as an urupa (cemetery) and wāhi tapu sites, HDC confirmed.
Farmland next to the major slip on Dartmoor Rd is hilly, as opposed to flat land, which likely would have added challenges for diverting the road.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi provides large subsidies for Hawke’s Bay councils to help with cyclone road repairs, meaning Hastings ratepayers pay a cut for projects such as the Dartmoor Rd slip repair but not the full bill.