Hawke’s Bay news in brief: ‘Unexplained’ fire at property in Raupunga

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in Raupunga.

Blaze at property in Raupunga ‘unexplained’

A truck and other equipment were badly damaged in a fire at a property in Raupunga, a small township in northern Hawke’s Bay, on Friday night.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at the property off State Highway 2 about 9.40pm.

A police spokesperson said they were investigating the fire to determine the cause “which is unexplained at this stage”.

The spokesperson said a scene guard was in place on Friday night until a fire investigator could attend on Saturday.

Small fire in McDonald’s toilet

Firefighters were called to a small fire in the toilets at McDonald’s Hastings on Saturday night.

The fire at the fast-food restaurant on Heretaunga St West was already out when Fire and Emergency NZ arrived shortly after 8pm.

Police said they had not been notified.

Vegetation fire in Waipukurau

A vegetation fire had to be extinguished along a shelter belt in Waipukurau on Saturday afternoon, which is a row of trees planted to protect crops or animals from harsh weather.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in the shelter belt about 4pm on Saturday on Pukeora Scenic Rd.

Crews were at the scene for about an hour.



