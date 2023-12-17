Hawke’s Bay news in brief: One seriously injured after car rolls down bank near Tangoio

Police were called to an incident involving a car down a bank early on Monday morning. Photo / NZME

One person was seriously injured early on Monday morning after a car carrying three people rolled down a 10-15-metre bank.

Police were called to the incident on Aropaoanui Rd near Tangoio at around 1.35am where people were extracted from damaged vehicle.

“One person suffered serious injuries and it appears they may have been helicoptered to hospital,” a police spokesperson said.

Police left the scene just after 5am.

Santa’s Workshop returns to Hastings

You’d better not pout or cry because Santa has returned to Hastings, and he’s inviting children and adults into his impressive workshop as a special treat before Christmas.

Hastings District Council and creative arts studio Vesica Aotearoa have partnered to bring the man in red’s base of operations back to Albert Square for a free community event, featuring a six-minute animated light display.

The 5-metre high facade shows a two-story factory that magically transforms into Santa’s Workshop once the projected animation begins.

Local talents such as artist and architect Nick Wilkey, animator Isaac Walton, and composer Tom Pierard have joined forces under the guidance of Ant van Dorsten of Vesica, project manager and creative director, to spearhead the project.

Also on offer will be an interactive experience with options to paint and decorate wooden Christmas trees.

The event will run from December 15-25, with the animation playing from sundown to late.

Christmas tree painting will take place from 11am-1pm on Friday 15 and 18-21 of December and the evening of December 21.