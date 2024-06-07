Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Hastings Common Room bar broken into

The Common Room bar on Heretaunga St East posted photos through its social media page on Friday morning showing damage to the premises. Photo / Common Room Facebook

The owner of an iconic Hastings venue found a smashed door and wrecked till after an overnight break-in.

The Common Room bar on Heretaunga St East posted photos through its social media page on Friday morning showing that the cash till had been pulled off the front counter and the glass on a back door had been smashed.

Owner Gerard Barron told Hawke’s Bay Today it was the first time in the bar’s eleven-year history that it had been broken into.

“It is hard enough in hospitality as it is right now,” Barron said.

Barron said he would need to find a replacement for the broken door, but declined to comment further.

A police statement said police were in the very early stages of investigating the burglary after it was reported to them this morning.

“It’s believed the burglary occurred sometime between 3am and 7.15am this morning. Police have spoken to the owner and are working to determine a clear picture of what has occurred.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police on 105, quoting the event number P058975597.

One person in a serious condition after crash

A person was in a serious condition after a car struck a concrete barrier in Hastings on Thursday evening.

Emergency services attended a crash involving a single vehicle on Heretaunga St East about 8pm.

A police spokesman said it appeared the vehicle had left the road and struck a concrete barrier.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person in a serious condition was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by ambulance.

A Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said a teenage girl was sent home on Thursday evening after she was assessed by Hawke’s Bay Hospital staff.