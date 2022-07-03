HHSOG: Huia GA Judy Brown puts Otane GD Briar Chalmers under pressure. Photo / Paul Taylor

Defending champions Otane outlasted HHSOG: Huia to remain unbeaten in the Super 8 club netball championship round with a 54-46 win at Pettigrew Green Arena on Friday night.

Otane took an early 10-5 lead halfway through the first quarter, forcing turnovers and misses when Huia had the ball.

HHSOG clawed back the deficit and had their chances to pull back within a goal but couldn't convert, scoring after the siren to make it 14-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Otane kicked clear again at the start of the second period but Huia built their way back into the game, tying the scores at 25-all with less than two minutes left before halftime.

It was their centre pass as well, but Otane forced a crucial turnover and went into the major break up 28-26.

HHSOG levelled the scores again about four minutes into the third quarter, but again turned the ball over as they looked to take the lead.

Otane never looked back, extending their advantage to 42-35 by the end of the third quarter.

They put the clamps on in the fourth, keeping Huia scoreless over a four-minute period to lead by as many as 14 points.

A late fightback from HHSOG reduced the deficit to eight, but they had to settle for their first loss of the championship round.

Huia are third on the ladder after Otane and undefeated All In: Elusive, who got their fifth win of the round 54-50 over Central.

Last year's beaten finalists had to battle to stay at the top, with Central holding the lead at the end of the first and second quarters.

Both high school teams in the competition managed to pick up their first wins of the championship round, with Napier Girls' defeating All In: Mavericks 51-41 and Hastings Girls' beating Outkast Sports 50-44.

Next Friday they will face off against each other, while Otane play All In: Mavericks. All In: Elusive play HHSOG: Huia while Central play Outkast.