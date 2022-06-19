Damian Scott nips in for a Napier Tech Old Boys try. Photo / Paul Taylor

Damian Scott nips in for a Napier Tech Old Boys try. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier Tech Old Boys lock Elijah Martin (100 games) and prop Mark Braidwood (200 games) hit big personal milestones on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier Tech Old Boys secured the Ray White Nash Cup in style on Saturday afternoon, beating Tamatea Rugby & Sports 52-21 to lift the trophy at Whitmore Park.

There is still a week to play in the Hawke's Bay premier club rugby round robin, but Tech's undefeated 10-game run leaves them untouchable on top of the ladder.

It was also a day to celebrate for club stalwarts and former Magpies tighthead prop Mark Braidwood and lock Elijah Martin, playing their 200th and 100th games for the club respectively.

Tech put Tamatea on the back foot immediately, with winger Cruz Aranui scoring the opening try in the second minute after some good early phase play.

The visitors' pack was bolstered by Magpies hooker Kianu Kereru-Symes' return from Super Rugby, and they held serve for about 20 minutes before Napier scored again.

Lock Damien Scott smashed through a couple of tackles and ran 20 metres to the tryline untouched.

Tamatea responded immediately with a try but it was one-way traffic for the rest of the half.

Aranui got the second and third tries of his hat-trick and number eight Nik Patumaka also got over the line for a 35-7 lead at the break.

Patumaka grabbed another try in the 62nd minute following scores to Tech centre Ted Walters and hooker Makaro Joel.

The Robinson-Bartlett brothers Dennon and Ash both scored tries to Tamatea closer into the final 10 minutes but it was going to be Tech's day.

Local rivals Napier Old Boys Marist look set to lock in the number two seed for the Maddison Trophy quarter-finals after their 79-21 thumping of Central Hawke's Bay at Tremain Field.

Green Machine coach Ellery Wilson, who has been filling in at halfback, earned his 100th cap for the club.

Marist play Taradale next week with a bonus point being enough to keep them in second place after Taradale's 18-17 loss to Havelock North on Saturday at Tareha Rec Reserve.

Second five-eighth Nathan Ramsay put Taradale in front with a 22nd-minute try but Havelock North grabbed crucial five-pointers either side of halftime through fullback Hamish Clapcott and their number12, Kalin Paewai.

A try to Taradale hooker Dylan Gallien and a penalty try nudged the hosts back in front, but substitute first five-eighth Trinity Neera-Spooner nailed a tricky penalty goal with time up to nab victory for the Villagers.

MAC also have a chance at a top-four spot following their 40-32 comeback win over Clive at Flaxmere Park.

Napier Pirate scored a big win in the chase for the last quarter-final places, beating Aotea 26-22 in Dannevirke.

With Hastings, who had a bye, locked into sixth place, all five bottom clubs could end up in seventh or eighth and progress to the Maddison Trophy.