On The Up: Hawke’s Bay start‑up MahiAI aims to protect tikanga when people generate AI content

Jack Riddell
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Atarau Hamilton (left), Te Huia Bill Hamilton and Grace Ropitini at MahiAI's Hastings office. Photo / Jack Riddell

A company founded by a Hawke’s Bay entrepreneur is giving artificial intelligence a te ao Māori worldview.

MahiAI started after founder and company leader Atarau Hamilton, 30, noticed recycled answers, incorrect information, hallucinated websites and generic content that often misrepresented or ignored Māori perspectives coming out of AI generators, such

