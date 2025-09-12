Advertisement
First-time Hawke’s Bay mum dies of ‘medical complications’ six days after giving birth

Michaela Gower
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Rebecca Paulin, 38, died six days after giving birth to daughter Charlie-Mae.

A first-time mother has died unexpectedly at home in Hawke’s Bay from “medical complications” just six days after giving birth to her daughter.

Rebecca Paulin’s family says the tragedy has left them heartbroken, but they are in awe of the generosity and warmth of the community supporting them through it.

