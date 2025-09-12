Rebecca, 38, had conceived Charlie-Mae through IVF with her partner Donna. Before the birth, she had been diligently preparing for their baby’s arrival.

Suzanne said Rebecca had spent time organising and decorating, and had even decided on a Winnie the Pooh theme, and prepared clothing and books.

“Life was just starting for her.

“She was in love with this little bundle, and we saw videos Saturday night bathing her.

“She got six precious days with her.”

Rebecca Paulin was excited to welcome her baby girl Charlie-Mae into the world.

Suzanne said those close to Rebecca and Donna were closely involved with the pregnancy, even conducting a gender reveal for Charlie-Mae.

She described Rebecca, who had five siblings and worked as a hospital carer, as a fun, loving and family-oriented woman.

“She was just so giving, she would take her shirt off her back for anybody, and loved both sets of her grandparents, who have passed now.

“She was the crazy aunt, we would be having barbecues and the water bombs would come out ... we always knew if something went down or someone got squirted with the water gun, she was the starter.”

A Givealittle page has been set up to help support the family with funeral costs and with raising Charlie-Mae.

Suzanne said they had already been overwhelmed with an outpouring of love and newborn clothing, but were still in search of a cot, buggy and baby bouncer for when she came to stay.

She was amazed at the way the Hawke’s Bay community had wrapped their arms around the family with love and support, and said they were very grateful.

A service will be held for Rebecca at Stonehaven Chapel in Waipukurau on Tuesday.

Donations to the Givealittle page can be made here.

