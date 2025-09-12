A first-time mother has died unexpectedly at home in Hawke’s Bay from “medical complications” just six days after giving birth to her daughter.
Rebecca Paulin’s family says the tragedy has left them heartbroken, but they are in awe of the generosity and warmth of the community supporting them through it.
Rebecca, who lived in the Central Hawke’s Bay town of Waipawa, gave birth to daughter Charlie-Mae by emergency caesarean section on September 1, a procedure deemed necessary after the baby’s heart rate dropped.
She died on Sunday, September 7.
Experts have yet to pinpoint the exact cause, and her mother, Suzanne Paulin, said it was too early to say whether the medical complications were connected to the birth.