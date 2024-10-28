Hawke’s Bay men’s club cricket: Teens tout talent with bat and ball

“Look at the two 17-year-olds at the end there. I mean, it’s six runs, but it’s pretty easy to get overwhelmed in that situation so, to get there, shows a lot of credit to them,’’ CHB captain Dominic Thompson said.

The pair laboured through a nerve-wracking 13 dot balls before Chrystall scampered a single and Reid hit the next delivery from left-arm spinner Brayden Reeve over midwicket for six to get CHB home with 3.2 overs to spare.

It probably shouldn’t have been that close.

Plenty of CHB batters got starts and, by the time Toby Richardson and Charlie Robson put together a useful sixth-wicket partnership, it appeared they’d win with plenty of wickets to spare.

But Richardson, on 30, was late responding to Robson’s call for a quick single and run out. Robson then departed the same way for the same score and Cornwall was cockahoop.

“We were cruising,’’ said Thompson of the partnership between Richardson and Robson.

“Admittedly we still needed 100 when we were six down but, for those two to get us to 40 [runs required], going forward the learning is really knuckling down then and winning that game six down.

“But, hey, it wouldn’t be club cricket if you didn’t take it deep and have two runouts when you only need two-and-a-half runs an over.’’

Earlier, Bailey McDonald made 124 not out, including seven sixes and 14 fours, to get Cornwall to a competitive total.

At Anderson Park, the required run rate for Havelock North to beat Taradale climbed to as high as six an over.

Defending 180, Taradale felt that if they could dislodge Sam Cassidy, then victory would be a formality.

Cassidy had other ideas and finished 102 not out to lead the hosts to a five-wicket win that looked more comfortable than it was.

“Early on, when wickets are falling around you, it can be hard. But, at Anderson Park, if you take it deep there’s always a chance,’’ Cassidy said.

Angus McKnight was the chief destroyer for Taradale, taking all five wickets as Havelock slumped to 71/5.

Cassidy had clearly set his stall on being there at the end and just needed someone to stay with him.

Tim Ferguson ended up being that player, finishing 43 not out to help Havelock win with 3.5 overs to spare.

“I wasn’t worried about being able to build partnerships, more about when new guys came in and the amount of dot balls they chewed up,’’ said Cassidy.

“But, at the same time, we knew all it was going to take was one [big] over and Tim’s hitting at the end there was unbelievable. I’ve never seen him bat like that, that’s for sure.’’

Things didn’t get nearly that tight at Nelson Park, where Napier Technical Old Boys beat Napier Old Boys’ Marist by five wickets, with 10.4 overs to spare.

Chasing Marist’s very respectable 244/5, Tech were guided to victory by Napier Boys’ High School student Andrew Rawnsley.

Expecting to only fill in for Tech this summer when the club’s Hawke’s Bay players are away, Rawnsley wasn’t just picked to play this week, but elevated to open the batting when Charlie Pawson was unavailable due to injury.

It’s fair to say Rawnsley made the most of the opportunity, scoring his maiden premier men’s hundred.

“I felt like it was a chance to do something pretty cool, but I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a surprise to get a hundred,’’ Rawnsley said.

“I’ve gotten out in the 90s [at other levels of cricket] a few too many times for my liking, so to get over the last hump in front of a couple of family members and a good supporting cast of Texans was a beautiful moment.’’

Rawnsley’s older brother James is already a fixture in the Tech side, while father Matt is an esteemed former player at the club too.

“James hasn’t got a premier club hundred yet, but I don’t doubt it’s coming. My dad was telling me he got his first one playing for Tech when he was 18 as well,’’ said Rawnsley.

Tech tops the points table after two rounds, with 17. Havelock are a point back, followed by CHB and Marist on 8. Cornwall and Taradale are yet to register a point.

