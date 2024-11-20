Hīkoi:peaceful protest throughout the nine-days comes to an end, Roads: concrete or asphalt?, Diver killed in Chatham Islands shark attack and Wayne Brown looking to scrap CCOs.

Hawke’s Bay Magpies halfback Folau Fakatava is in line to become only the second player to claim the NPC’s player of the year award for a second time, despite injuries which plagued the middle of his season this year.

Folau Fakatava has been a fixture of the Hawke's Bay Magpies for several seasons now. Photo / Photosport

He is one of three finalists for the Duane Monkley Medal named this week in community and provincial categories of the ASB Rugby Awards.

Super Rugby and national team categories finalists are yet to be named. The awards are presented on December 12.

Fakatava, almost 25 and currently preparing with the Dunedin-based Highlanders for a seventh season in Super Rugby, won the medal as the Bunnings Warehouse NPC Player of the Year in 2020.