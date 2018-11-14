A Hawke's Bay restaurant owner who evaded more than $800,000 in tax payments has been jailed for two and a half years.
Rakesh Kumar was investigated by Inland Revenue after a total evasion of $833,294 between 2009 and 2016, and faced three charges of tax evasion.
His wife Nalini Kumar also evaded $127,029 of taxes over a five-year period.
She was sentenced alongside him today to five months home detention and 100 hours community work by Judge Max Courtney at the Hastings District Court.
The Kumars are well-known business owners, who ran dairies and restaurants, including the Indian Palace in Napier.