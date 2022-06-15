Hawke's Bay Hospital has relocated its dedicated isolation facility for patients hospitalised with Covid-19 from its gastroenterology building, Ruakopito to the tower block. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay Hospital's tower block is the new home of a dedicated isolation facility for patients hospitalised with Covid-19.

The relocation from the hospital's gastroenterology building, Ruakopito, happened today .

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board statement said Ruakopito was being deep-cleaned and would resume providing gastroenterology and endoscopy services to patients from June 20.

HBDHB chief operating officer Chris Ash said Ruakopito had served the purpose well for the last 10 weeks during an influx from the Omicron surge.

"We are now in a position to be able to withdraw Covid requirements from Ruakopito and relocate Covid inpatients, as planned, into a dedicated isolation facility within ward B2 that has undergone extensive structural, oxygen and ventilation supply upgrades in readiness for this purpose."

He said the new facility could accommodate 26 Covid patients.

The statement said intensive care support would be managed within the Intensive Care Unit, as it had also been managing Covid-positive patients in isolated rooms since the outbreak.

"Significant work has gone into preparing the ward to take patients to ensure strict infection prevention and control procedures remain in place to keep staff, patients and visitors safe," Ash said.

"We do not foresee having to re-mobilise Ruakopito in the near future. However, the facility is our backstop in the event of another surge."

He thanked staff and patients for their understanding during the unrelenting recent months through Covid and the already challenging winter flu season.

"Throughout these challenges, our teams have stepped up and have been incredibly understanding and resourceful as we navigate where or how we work a little differently, while at all times ensuring patient safety remains our top priority."