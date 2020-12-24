Hawke's Bay holidaymakers warned to be wary of native species still breeding

The banded dotterel is a vulnerable species. Photo / Ailsa Howard

Hawke's Bay has experienced an explosion of wildlife in recent months and the Department of Conservation is warning holidaymakers to be cautious around native species still in breeding mode.

DoC community senior ranger Chris Wootton said many of the region's special and native animals are still busy raising their young and is urging people to keep their distance.

"As we go into summer, more and more people will be visiting beaches, rivers and reserves around the Hawke's Bay District," he said.

"We hope people enjoy these natural spaces responsibly and recognise that many of these areas are home to our taonga or treasured native species."

Wootton said a good example is along coastlines where birds, including New Zealand and banded dotterels, can be seen on the local beaches.

The total population of the birds is 50,000, but declining, according to new research.

Key factors in their decline includes invasive predators like feral cats (ferrets, stoats and weasels), as well as habitat loss – especially of breeding sites - and human activities.

Wootton said the nationally vulnerable bird's nests, eggs and young chicks can be very hard for people to spot as they rely on hiding away as best they can during the breeding season.

"To help these birds and other species survive, we encourage people to keep their distance from wildlife on beaches," he said. "It is also really important to keep pet dogs under good control."

Fire can also pose a threat to native animals and their breeding habitats.

Wootton warned that if people intend on camping over the summer holidays they must be aware of fire bans that apply to all DoC campsites in the region.

"Even a 'small' fire to toast marshmallows or a few sausages risks causing a fire that can have huge consequences," he said.

DoC rangers will be patrolling campsites through Hawke's Bay over the summer to check visitor activity and ensure people are enjoying the campsites responsibly.