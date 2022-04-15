Hawke's Bay health officials urge Covid caution at Easter

Medical officer of health Dr Nick Jones says although Covid community cases are decreasing, the virus is still circulating in the community. Photo / NZME

The Ministry of Health has confirmed there will be no official update on Covid-19 case numbers on Friday, as the ministry takes a break.

The next update is expected on Saturday.

Hawke's Bay had 357 new Covid cases on Thursday and 11 in hospital.

Nationally on Thursday there were 9563 community cases, 519 hospitalisations, 24 in ICU and 16 deaths

Meanwhile Hawke's Bay health officials are reminding people to choose well for healthcare this Easter holiday period.

Medical officer of health Dr Nick Jones said people should ensure prescriptions are up-to-date and be Covid responsible by staying vigilant and sticking to the basics.

He said although Covid community cases were decreasing, the virus was still circulating in the community.

"We are still in the middle of a pandemic so it's important that people with cold and flu-like symptoms, no matter how mild, as well as household contacts of a positive case stay home and take a Covid-19 test."

People are asked to record their test result at https://mycovidrecord.health.nz/ to ensure they are provided with the necessary health and welfare supports.

"With Easter being an important time for faith-based gatherings it is also important that people attending services follow Covid rules. Even with changes to the orange setting, it is encouraged to wear masks indoors as it will help to reduce risks and further spread of the virus."

Jones said vaccination remained the best defence against serious illness for adults and children.

"People can still get vaccinated against Covid-19 if they've previously tested positive, however it's recommended they wait three months before getting a Covid-19 vaccination.

"It is unlikely you will be re-infected during the three months and the vaccine will be more effective once the body's immune response recovers from its reaction to the infection.

"The three-month delay after infection applies to first, second, booster and child vaccination doses."

People can book a vaccination at hbcovidvaccine.nz.

Chief medical and dental officer Dr Robin Whyman said Hawke's Bay Hospital and health providers remained busy and if it were not an emergency, calling Healthline on 0800 611 116 or your GP was the best option for referral to an after-hours clinic if necessary.

"Seeking advice about your healthcare early can avoid situations becoming an emergency. We are asking people to please help us out and be sensible about their healthcare needs by choosing the right care, from the right place, at the right time."