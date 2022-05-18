Hawke's Bay has two further deaths and 304 new cases of Covid-19. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay has two further deaths and 304 new Covid cases today.

This brings the region's total number of deaths of 18. There are also 16 people in Hawke's Bay hospital.

Nationally there are 9570 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 32 Covid-related deaths, with 425 people in hospital with the virus, including nine in intensive care.

The deaths reported today included people who have died over the previous six weeks, since April 5.

Of the deaths, two were from Northland, nine from the Auckland region, two from Bay of Plenty, two from Taranaki, one from Tairawhiti, four from MidCentral, two from Hawke's Bay, three from the Wellington region, one from Nelson-Marlborough, four from Canterbury and two from the Southern region.

One person was in their 20s, four people were in their 40s, two in their 50s, four in their 60s, nine in their 70s, nine in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Ten were women and 22 were men.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this time," the ministry said in a statement.