“It’s a real testament to the commitment of our whole team – our wonderful drivers, who love what they do and enjoy each and every encounter with our visitors, our admin staff, and the volunteers who maintain and care for this precious land. We’re all on a high.”

On top of appearing on Tripadvisor’s list, Gannet Safaris Overland recently won the Tourism Export Council’s Small Operator of the Year award, recognising excellence in sustainability, business systems and outstanding visitor experiences.

Cape Kidnappers is home to the world’s biggest and most accessible gannet colony. These migratory birds begin arriving in Hawke’s Bay mid-August, and typically stay until May.

Phillips said that eggs have started appearing at the colony and chicks will be born this month.

“It’s the most magical time of the year. It doesn’t matter whether you catch the gannets mating, nesting, or observe the baby chicks, it’s always an enthralling experience.”

After a rocky few years and low tourist numbers because of Covid-19, the 2023/24 season was their “biggest yet” said Phillips.

“The cruise ships were back, and we enjoyed record numbers here at the Cape.”

“It’s super exciting to have some dates already sold out for the 24/25 season, and we’re running wait lists for the days when cruise ships are in Napier Port. We find that our cruise customers love the encounter so much, they’ll come back to their ship and jump straight into one of their cruise Facebook groups to tell other cruise customers all about it.”

