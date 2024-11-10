- Gannet Safaris Overland in Hawke’s Bay celebrates the start of its busiest season yet.
- The operator was named the only NZ attraction in Tripadvisor’s “Best of the Best” family-friendly experiences.
- Gannet Safaris also won the Tourism Export Council’s Small Operator of the Year award for sustainability.
As tens of thousands of gannets flock to Hawke’s Bay’s to mate, nest and hatch their chicks, tourism operator Gannet Safaris Overland is enjoying the beginning of its busiest season.
With a full colony now onsite at its Cape Kidnappers location, the team is not only celebrating the imminent arrival of gannet chicks, but two major wins, including being named the only New Zealand attraction in a traveller poll of the very best family-friendly experiences on earth.
Tripadvisor, which boasts 463 million visitors to its platform each month, namechecked the guided experience in its annual “Best of the Best” roundup. The travel platform evaluates reviews from more than 8 million listings, harnessing the data to curate lists of the most exceptional experiences.
GM of Gannet Safaris Overland Sophie Phillips said she and the team are “over the moon about it”.