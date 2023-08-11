Bay-born Auckland fullback Zarn Sullivan hopes to tackle both his opponents and the flood damage at the charity match this month. Photo / Brett Phibbs

When the Hawke’s Bay Magpies take on Auckland later this month, it’s not just in-game tackling that the players will have in mind.

A new fundraising effort to “tackle the floods” will look to fill seats at Eden Park on August 26 for the Magpies match against Auckland to aid cyclone relief efforts for Hawke’s Bay.

Eden Park’s South Stand will be converted into “virtual seats” available for $10 each, with all proceeds aiding those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke’s Bay.

The cause will also receive $10 from every adult ticket sold.

“The Tackle the Floods campaign will see Auckland Rugby team up with rivals Hawke’s Bay Rugby to raise funds towards its newly established Hawke’s Bay Community Support Trust, with $10 from every ticket sold going to the trust,” Auckland Rugby said in a statement.

“The trust has been set up with the aim of reaching the people who really need help in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, including individuals and families, farmers, mental health organisations and groups working within the community on things like clean-up and food aid.”

Eden Park's South Stand will be "virtually filled" to help aid flood relief for the Magpies' home of Hawke's Bay.

Hawke’s Bay Rugby commercial manager Dan Sommerville said the offer to help fundraise was gratefully received.

“I had Dan [Auckland Rugby head of commercial and partnerships Dan Dale] reach out to me off the back of Cyclone Gabrielle and what the region had been through, and they were keen to help.

“We were keen as to support them with that and make it work.”

Another person grateful for the fundraising efforts was Auckland and Blues star Zarn Sullivan, who was born and bred in Hawke’s Bay.

“It’s good to see people from outside of Auckland actually still care about what happened in Hawke’s Bay earlier this year,” he said.

“For Auckland [Rugby] to take initiative and jump on board with what Hawke’s Bay are doing is pretty heartwarming to me because [Hawke’s Bay] is still home to me.”

Sullivan knows many who were affected by the floods through his whānau connections at Petane marae.

“When it hit, we were right in the thick of the Super Rugby season so that was really hard not being there to help.

“All the boys are keen. We’ll put a couple of posts up here and there and show a bit of love around what we’re going to do for Hawke’s Bay during that game.”

He said the match should be a good one and Auckland is hoping to clinch a victory and raise some funds at the same time.

“It will be our first home game, so hopefully the crowd comes out and reaches into their pockets for a little bit to see what they can do on their end as well.”

The men’s game will kick off at 2.05pm, with the Auckland Storm taking on last year’s titleholders Canterbury in the Farah Palmer Cup at 11.35am.

Tickets for the North Stand can be purchased at $25 for adults and $5 for kids. Virtual tickets for the closed South Stand will be $10.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.