Hawke's Bay fire crews called to a State Highway 2 crash discover another on the way back

Emergency services attended two motor vehicle accidents within two hours of each other on SH2 on Boxing Day.

The first crash, a three vehicle crash near Raupunga, was attended by Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Police and St John Ambulance about 6.13pm.

The crash happened between Mohaka Coach Rd and Arakinihi Rd.

Three fire crews attended and there was no entrapment.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said they transported four patients, two with minor injuries and two with moderate injuries, to Wairoa Hospital & Health Centre.

After attending the first crash, fire crews found the second incident at 7.53pm on the same road near Putorino on their way back, a fire spokesperson said.

Police attended at 8pm. A car had lost its wheel and was towed, a police spokesperson said.