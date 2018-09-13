"It all depends on farmers' lambing dates but a lot of farmers in Central Hawke's Bay were right in the middle of their lambing, so a weather event like that is pretty disruptive and you can't really avoid losses."
Due to the severity and length of the storm, Foley said there wasn't a lot farmers could do, but wait for it to end.
"Farmers are still getting out there and assessing the situation in terms of their losses. They do their best to plan around dates and timing which coincide with average wet weather patterns, but these days everyone says 'well what's average?' "
Despite the aftermath of the rain, Crosse remained fairly pragmatic.
"The weather is getting more extreme, we've had weather events like this before and we're going to get them again. If it happens, it happens, there's not much you can do about it."
Crosse said when it came to preparing for extreme weather, farmers do what they can under the circumstances.
"We can put covers on the lambs, but if they're really young and finding their feet they can often get tangled up in them. Ewes need to be spread out during lambing season, you can't just park them out under some pine trees with nothing to eat."
In terms of coping emotionally with the loss of their lambs, Crosse said farmers remained fairly stoic.
"Farmers aren't alone in this, there are many going through this. They were under a lot of pressure both physically and emotionally and will be later on because of the financial implications."