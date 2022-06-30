Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay Expressway down to one lane after crash

Quick Read
A crash has blocked Hawke's Bay Expressway's northbound lane in rush hour traffic. Photo / NZME

A two vehicle crash blocked the northbound lane of Hawke's Bay expressway Thursday afternoon during rush hour traffic.

A second crash involving three vehicles happened not long afterwards on the Hawke's Bay expressway near Evenden Rd.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 5.15pm on the Hawke's Bay expressway near the intersection with State Highway 50.

She said the northbound lane was close to being cleared as of 5.40pm.

She said one person had been reported to be moderately injured.

The spokeswoman said the second incident happened at 5.35pm and the road had been cleared as of 6pm.

