A design by student Kaiwhata Mahanga Kemp being modelled on the catwalk at the NZ Diploma in Fashion section of the EIT Fashion show. Photo / Paul Taylor

On Thursday night the IDEAschool at EIT Te Pūkenga held its Fashion show.

This year was the first time all three levels, NZ Diploma in Fashion, Level 5, Bachelor of Creative Practice Fashion, Level 6, and Bachelor of Creative Fashion, Level 7, have been on the catwalk at the same time.

Paul Taylor went along to capture the incredible work of the students.

Designs by student Stella Vivian on the catwalk in the NZ Diploma in Fashion section of the show at Taradale, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

A design by student Alice Tasker Bachelor of creative practice (Fashion) (Level 7). Photo / Paul Taylor