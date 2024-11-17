- The Department of Conservation has launched a $13.75 million conservation grant programme for Hawke’s Bay.
- The funding supports community-managed predator control and replanting native species, with $500,000 available in 2025.
- Eastern and Central Community Trust will manage the funding, with applications opening mid-2025.
The Department of Conservation has started a conservation grant funding programme exclusively for Hawke’s Bay that will allow communities to undertake predator control or replant areas with native species themselves.
The Department of Conservation (DoC) says the goal of the fund is to create areas of habitat alive with flora and fauna throughout Hawke’s Bay and contribute to nature-based solutions to some of the region’s environmental challenges.
DoC is passing an endowment to conservation into the management of Eastern and Central Community Trust Incorporated (ECCT), with $13,753,000 earmarked for Hawke’s Bay-based predator control and revegetation projects.
This will make $500,000 of grant funding available for distribution in the first funding round next year.