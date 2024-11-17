ECCT is a community trust that provides charitable, cultural, philanthropic and recreational funding and grants to community groups in New Zealand within the Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Tararua, Wairarapa, Manawatū and Horowhenua districts.

Alice Heather, lower North Island operations director for DoC, said the money was donated with the goal to “fill the bush and trees with birds”.

“In practice, this means supporting projects that protect and enhance our ecosystems and reduce the negative effects of predators on new plantings and existing tree cover.

“ECCT has the experience and resources to manage the funding well and we are pleased to partner with them to fulfil the dream of the generous benefactor.”

ECCT chairwoman Georgina Morrison said she was delighted DoC had entrusted it to help Hawke’s Bay’s environment flourish.

“The environment is a key priority under ECCT’s 2023-30 strategic plan and this aligns perfectly with our vision of creating more sustainable, vibrant and equitable communities.”

East Coast Hawke’s Bay Conservation Board chairwoman Rena Kohere said working together was the best way to make a difference for nature.

“By taking an integrated landscape approach with projects funded by the new conservation grants rather than focusing on land held by one or two agencies, this funding will help realise the vision of recloaking areas of Hawke’s Bay.”

Community groups, private landowners, iwi and agencies throughout Hawke’s Bay can apply for the funding and applications will be assessed by an expert panel that includes DoC, community conservation representatives and iwi.

Applications are expected to open mid-2025, with funding released to the successful projects in October.