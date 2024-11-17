Advertisement
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay, East Coast communities to benefit from new $13.7m DoC conservation fund

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
A new Department of Conservation fund hopes to make Hawke's Bay alive with flora and fauna. Photo / Warren Buckland

  • The Department of Conservation has launched a $13.75 million conservation grant programme for Hawke’s Bay.
  • The funding supports community-managed predator control and replanting native species, with $500,000 available in 2025.
  • Eastern and Central Community Trust will manage the funding, with applications opening mid-2025.

The Department of Conservation has started a conservation grant funding programme exclusively for Hawke’s Bay that will allow communities to undertake predator control or replant areas with native species themselves.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) says the goal of the fund is to create areas of habitat alive with flora and fauna throughout Hawke’s Bay and contribute to nature-based solutions to some of the region’s environmental challenges.

DoC is passing an endowment to conservation into the management of Eastern and Central Community Trust Incorporated (ECCT), with $13,753,000 earmarked for Hawke’s Bay-based predator control and revegetation projects.

This will make $500,000 of grant funding available for distribution in the first funding round next year.

ECCT is a community trust that provides charitable, cultural, philanthropic and recreational funding and grants to community groups in New Zealand within the Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Tararua, Wairarapa, Manawatū and Horowhenua districts.

Alice Heather, lower North Island operations director for DoC, said the money was donated with the goal to “fill the bush and trees with birds”.

“In practice, this means supporting projects that protect and enhance our ecosystems and reduce the negative effects of predators on new plantings and existing tree cover.

“ECCT has the experience and resources to manage the funding well and we are pleased to partner with them to fulfil the dream of the generous benefactor.”

ECCT chairwoman Georgina Morrison said she was delighted DoC had entrusted it to help Hawke’s Bay’s environment flourish.

“The environment is a key priority under ECCT’s 2023-30 strategic plan and this aligns perfectly with our vision of creating more sustainable, vibrant and equitable communities.”

East Coast Hawke’s Bay Conservation Board chairwoman Rena Kohere said working together was the best way to make a difference for nature.

“By taking an integrated landscape approach with projects funded by the new conservation grants rather than focusing on land held by one or two agencies, this funding will help realise the vision of recloaking areas of Hawke’s Bay.”

Community groups, private landowners, iwi and agencies throughout Hawke’s Bay can apply for the funding and applications will be assessed by an expert panel that includes DoC, community conservation representatives and iwi.

Applications are expected to open mid-2025, with funding released to the successful projects in October.

